APSU Men’s Basketball’s game against Murry State December 21st to be televised on ESPNU

Clarksville, TN – Once again, the best rivalry in college hoops will get a national audience. Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team will host Murray State on Monday, December 21st in the Dunn Center at 8:00pm which will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPNU.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that at least one of the Austin Peay State University-Murray State battles has been picked up by a national network, and the third straight year one of the linear ESPN channels has done the honors.

This is the first announced matchup of Ohio Valley Conference schools to get an ESPN slot; the network will air at least five men’s basketball contests and one women’s basketball game between league foes as part of the agreement between the league and the Worldwide Leader in Sports. Due to the fluid nature of this season, the additional games appearing as a part of the Conference’s linear television schedule will be announced throughout the season.

Games aired on an ESPN network will also be available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider. All events will be available for replay on the ESPN App.

In addition to the regular-season contests slated for a national audience, the OVC Basketball Tournament semifinals and championship will be aired on the ESPN Family of Networks.

