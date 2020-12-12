|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health reports 6,330 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, December 12th, 2020 Newer: Marsha Blackburn Introduces Legislation to Defund Businesses Linked to the Chinese Military »
Tennessee Vols Basketball holds off Cincinnati Bearcats for home win, 65-56
Knoxville, TN – A double-double from senior John Fulkerson and a second consecutive dominant defensive effort pushed the Tennessee Men’s Basketball team past Cincinnati, 65-56, on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee (2-0) out-rebounded Cincinnati (2-2) 45-34 overall and 14-6 on the offensive side of the court.
On defense, the 12th-ranked Vols forced 17 turnovers, blocked four shots, held Cincinnati to a .379 shooting percentage and kept the Bearcats off the foul line, as UC only attempted seven free throws.
Fulkerson’s game-high marks of 15 points and 12 rebounds marked his fourth career double-double, and his rebounding total marked a career-high.
Freshman Jaden Springer poured in his first career double-digit scoring output, with 11 points, while also recording a team-best plus/minus of +10 in 25 minutes of action.
Sophomore Josiah-Jordan James had another consistent performance, scoring eight points, pulling down four rebounds, dishing off three assists and a grabbing a career-high-tying three steals. James was also big from the charity stripe, knocking down all six of his attempts.
A slow-paced opening nine minutes saw Cincinnati holding the early advantage at 15-11 with the teams combining for a 9-of-30 shooting mark from the field.
Over the final 11 minutes of the half, the Vols took control on the defensive end and were more efficient on the offensive side, outscoring the Bearcats 19-9 to take a 30-24 advantage into the break.
Cincinnati came out of halftime with a head of steam, erasing the Vols’ advantage and eventually taking a 40-37 lead with 13:16 remaining.
Tennessee remained undaunted, locking the Bearcats down on defense, knocked down all eight of its attempts from the foul line and hit multiple timely baskets to take a 51-45 lead with just 10 minutes left in the second half.
The Vols withstood each late Cincinnati punch while continuing to deliver from the free-throw line to walk away with the nine-point victory.
All For Charity
Box Score
Cincinnati 56, Tennessee 65
{470center}
Up Next for Tennessee Vols Basketball
Tennessee Men’s Basketball returns to action Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 when it hosts Appalachian State. Fans can catch the action from Thompson-Boling Arena on the SEC Network starting at 6:00pm CT.
SectionsSports
TopicsAppalachian State, Bearcats, Cincinnati, Jaden Springer, John Fulkerson, Josiah-Jordan James, Knoxville TN, SEC, Southeastern Conference, Tennessee, Thomson-Boling Arena, UT, UT Basketball, UT Men's Basketball, UT Vols, Volunteers
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed