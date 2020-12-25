FAA stops flights out of Nashville International Airport

Nashville, TN – The FAA has temporarily stopped flights out of the Nashville International Airport due to AT&T telecommunications problems related to the explosion in Downtown Nashville Christmas morning.

The problem was expected to be resolved by 3:00pm. By 3:39pm, the airport twitted that only a few terminals have been reopened as they worked to fully restore services.

“Flight service at BNA continues to be impacted by telecommunications issues. Some flight corridors have been restored while others remain closed. Updates will be provided,” the airport tweeted.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics