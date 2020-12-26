Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Tennessee Department of Health reports COVID-19 Public Information Lines are temporarily down

December 26, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee Department of HealthNashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health announces that due to the explosion in Downtown Nashville on Christmas morning, December 24th, 2020, the COVID-19 Coronavirus Public Information Lines are temporarily not working.

The Tennessee Department of Health will provide an update when they are operational again.

You can find information on COVID-19 Coronavirus, including vaccine, at covid19.tn.gov


