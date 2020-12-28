Representatives Mark Green, Tulsi Gabbard Introduce Resolution Opposing CDC Guidance to Give Healthy Workers Vaccine Before Elderly

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mark Green (R-TN) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) introduced a bipartisan resolution urging the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to make decisions based on science and revise its guidance prioritizing healthy workers over elderly Americans for distribution of the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine.

On Sunday, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) released guidance that allows 87 million essential workers to receive the vaccine before or at the same time as elderly Americans 65 years and older, including those with high-risk health complications.

Representative Green said: “For months, the CDC has warned us of serious health complications and high mortality rates among Americans 65 years and older. We’ve seen that a staggering 79% of COVID-related deaths have been among Americans over the age of 65. So why is the CDC now recommending that many younger workers can get the vaccine before those who we know are far more vulnerable from this virus?”

“It’s shameful that the CDC’s guidance puts tens of millions of young and healthy workers, the majority of whom are under the age of 65, ahead of our grandparents and at-risk seniors. I urge the CDC to revise its decision and start distributing the vaccine based on science, not politics.”

“It has been scientifically established that the COVID vaccines are highly effective in preventing vaccine recipients from developing severe or life-threatening symptoms. However, it has not been scientifically established that the vaccine is effective in preventing vaccine recipients from spreading the disease to others,” said Representative Tulsi Gabbard. “Therefore, we are calling on the CDC to deploy the vaccine in a way that prevents great harm and loss of life for the most vulnerable, by prioritizing those over 65 years of age and those who have comorbidity factors.”

