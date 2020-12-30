Clarksville area Pets of the Week for December 30th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 30th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Harley is a senior male pit bull terrier mix who was found as a stray. This handsome boy is eagerly waiting for his forever home where he can live happily for the rest of his life.

Maybelline is a young female domestic medium hair. She is litter box trained and her vaccinations are current. This beautiful girl would make a wonderful companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931,648,5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Caroline is a 3-year-old, 25-pound spayed female dachshund/pit bull terrier mix. She is house and crate trained and gets along well with other dogs. She is a very laid-back girl who will happily relax on her bed or next to you. She loves to run and play and her favorite treat is peanut butter. She is a smart girl who learns fast. Caroline does well with adults and older children.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfin-er.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Knox is an 8-month-old male flame point Siamese mix with apricot points. He is extremely shy. He will need a patient owner and a quiet calm household. Noise and high activity would not be good for him. He may not be comfortable with other pets. Knox is neutered, vetted, and litter trained.

Find him at PetSmart on weekends or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Tank is a handsome 5-month-old neutered male tuxedo with a beautiful coat. Thank is a polydactyl. This sweet boy is very loving and playful. He is fully vetted and litter box trained.

Find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Mocha is an 8-year-old spayed female Labrador retriever/mountain cur mix. She is house trained and prefers to be an only pet. Mocha is very loving and affectionate and just wants to be with you. She prefers a quiet environment. She loves to curl up next to you and loves attention.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Sissy is an amazing 3-4-year-old, 30-pound spayed female mixed breed who lived most of her life outside with little human interaction. Since being with the rescue she has made so much progress. She is crate trained, good with most dogs, and loves to run and play outside. She would do best in a home that has a calmer environment and with someone ready to put in the work and love to show her what life should be like.

Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Bo is an adorable 2-year-old, 13-pound neutered male chihuahua mix. He is vetted and has a microchip. Bo is a very sweet boy who gets along well with children and other dogs. He knows how to use a doggie door.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Hamilton is a 2-year-old neutered male American bulldog mix. He is fully vetted and house trained. Hamilton is an amazing boy who adores his people. He does not get along with cats and would do best as an only dog in a home.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

