City of Clarksville Revenue Office, City Court to close Service Windows

Customers urged to use Online Tools, Drop Box

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s Revenue Office and Clarksville Municipal Court will close their service windows in the lobby of City Hall next week to help reduce the resurgent spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus infections.

The windows will remain open through the close of business on Thursday, December 31st at 4:30pm to accommodate customers who need to contact the offices in person.

Thereafter, the windows — including the state Department of Motor Vehicles service window — will be closed Friday to observe New Year’s Day and remain closed until further notice starting Monday, January 4th.

“With increased community spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee, we’re ratcheting up our efforts to limit access to many City facilities,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “We will keep providing services at a high level, but these measures are necessary to keep citizens and our workforce as safe as possible during this ongoing public health emergency.”

Mayor Pitts urges residents to make contact with the Revenue Office, City Court and other City Departments either online or by phone before visiting an office. A guide to pandemic-related operational changes and how to reach City Departments is online at http://bit.ly/3p9RwpY.

The Clarksville Finance & Revenue Department has many online tools for bill paying and accessing tax records. Visit the department page, https://www.cityofclarksville.com/161/Finance-Revenue, call 931.645.7436; fax 931.553.2471; or email to *protected email* . Citizens may drop City-related payments in the U.S. Bank drop box at City Hall.

In addition to closing its service windows, Clarksville Municipal Court has suspended all in-person judicial proceedings until January 29th, 2021. The court will be available by phone at 931.648.4604 or by email at *protected email* during normal business hours to answer questions and reset court and hearing dates. The court accepts ticket payments by phone at 800.701.8560, by mail, online at https://www.cityofclarksville.com/293/Pay-a-Citation or in the U.S Bank drop box at City Hall.

The traffic schools will continue online under the direction of Clarksville Police. City court also will offer the use of Zoom video conferencing when practicable.

