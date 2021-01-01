|
Tennessee Titans game history against Houston Texans
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans-Houston Texans rivalry is in its 19th year since the expansion Texans began play and the AFC South was formed in 2002. In 37 games, the Titans are 20-17 against the Texans, including a 12-7 mark at Nissan Stadium and an 8-10 record at NRG Stadium.
In the last four seasons, the Titans and Texans have split the annual series. The home team took each game from 2016 to 2018 before the road teams won in 2019.
The first Titans-Texans game of 2020 was played at Nissan Stadium on October 18th. The Titans set a franchise record with 607 total yards in a 42-36 win. Derrick Henry rushed for 212 yards, including the game-winning five-yard touchdown run in overtime.
In the 2019 regular season finale, the two eventual playoff teams met at NRG Stadium. The Texans had already clinched the AFC South, while the Titans went into the day potentially needing a win to secure the wild card berth. The Texans had defended their home turf a series-record seven consecutive times against the Titans, but the Titans came away with a 35-14 win.
The Titans franchise has a rich and storied history with the city of Houston. Under late owner K.S. “Bud” Adams Jr., the Titans existed as the Houston Oilers from 1960-96. In Houston, the Oilers won the first two American Football League Championships and made a total of 15 playoff appearances.
Ten players who spent a significant portion of their careers in a Houston Oilers uniform are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including former quarterback Warren Moon, outside linebacker Robert Brazile, defensive tackle Curley Culp and offensive lineman Bruce Matthews. The team moved to Tennessee in 1997 and in 1999 adopted the “Titans” moniker.
Current Titans Controlling Owner and Chairman Amy Adams Strunk is a graduate of the University of Texas and resides in Waller, Texas.
Series History
2018 Week 12 • Nov. 26, 2018 • Titans 17 at TEXANS 34
2019 Week 15 • Dec. 15, 2019 • TEXANS 24 at Titans 21
2019 Week 17 • Dec. 29, 2019 • TITANS 35 at Texans 14
2020 Week 6 • Oct. 18, 2020 • Texans 36 at TITANS 42 (OT) • 5-0
