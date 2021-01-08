Sidney Brown Scholarship recipient, APSU ROTC student Katherine Alba using Green to Gold program to achieve big plans

Clarksville, TN – CSM (R) Sidney Brown Scholarship recipient Katherine Alba has big plans for her future. The Austin Peay State University (APSU) senior business management major is in the U.S. Army Green to Gold Active Duty Option Program, which is a two-year program that provides eligible, active-duty enlisted soldiers an opportunity to complete a baccalaureate degree or a two-year graduate degree and earn a commission as an Army officer.

After graduation, she will commission as a second lieutenant within an active-duty unit.

Alba also hopes to use her degree to someday work in the field of human resources.

“I am passionate about helping others and making an organization the best it can possibly be,” she said.

Alba, originally from Reading, Pennsylvania, had several reasons for coming to Austin Peay.

“I chose to attend this University because of the amazing reputation the school and the APSU ROTC program has,” she said. “Before I started here, I constantly heard great things about the school from students, alumni, and staff.”

As an undergraduate, Alba has been an accomplished cadet within the ROTC program and a member of the APSU Chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success.

“During my time at APSU, I have made connections with so many wonderful people,” she said. “I have made lifelong friendships and also met many mentors who I regularly seek guidance from. These people have all made my experience here one to remember.”

This story features a student who has benefited from an APSU endowment. Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan. To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

To learn more

For more about Austin Peay State University’s ROTC program, visit https://www.apsu.edu/rotc/.

For more about the Green To Gold program at APSU, go to https://www.apsu.edu/rotc/active-duty-soldiers-green-to-gold.php.

