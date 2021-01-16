Austin Peay State University Basketball’s game against Belmont on January 28th to be shown on ESPNU

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team will host Belmont on Thursday, January 28th, 2021, at 8:00pm in the Dunn Center which will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPNU.

This will be Austin Peay State University’s second appearance in front of a national audience this season and the sixth consecutive season the APSU Govs have garnered multiple national television appearances.

It also marks the fifth time in four seasons that an Austin Peay home men’s basketball contest has appeared on a national network.

This is the second Austin Peay State University game to earn a national appearance; the Governors toppled Murray State in the Dunn Center on December 21st in a 74-70 decision. Due to the fluid nature of this season, the additional games appearing as a part of the Conference’s linear television schedule will be announced throughout the season.

Games aired on an ESPN network will also be available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider. All events will be available for replay on the ESPN App.

In addition to the regular-season contests slated for a national audience, the OVC Basketball Tournament semifinals and championship will be aired on the ESPN Family of Networks.

