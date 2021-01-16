|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Austin Peay State University Basketball’s game against Belmont on January 28th to be shown on ESPNU
Montgomery County Government Offices Closed in Observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Montgomery County, TN — On Monday, January 18th, 2021, Montgomery County Government offices will be closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Federal Holiday.
All County offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 19th during normal operating hours.
SectionsNews
TopicsMartin Luther King Jr, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Montgomery County, Montgomery County Government
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.