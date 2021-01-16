Montgomery County Government Offices Closed in Observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN — On Monday, January 18th, 2021, Montgomery County Government offices will be closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Federal Holiday.

All County offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 19th during normal operating hours.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

    Archives