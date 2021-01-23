|
President Joe Biden Pauses Federal Student Loan Payments
Washington, D.C. – At the request of President Biden, the Acting Secretary of Education will extend the pause on federal student loan payments and collections and keep the interest rate at 0%.
Too many Americans are struggling to pay for basic necessities and to provide for their families. They should not be forced to choose between paying their student loans and putting food on the table.
