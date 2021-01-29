Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce February 2021 Events

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce upcoming events and announcements during the month of February 2021.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, the Chamber will hold the monthly Clarksville Young Professionals meeting virtually at noon, featuring guest speaker Eric Ellis, of Ellis & Company Retirement Strategist, Raymond James.

To attend, please follow the link via Zoom the Chamber website. CYP is a platform for Young Professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to the economic development and high quality of living in our community.

For more information contact Jennifer Lawson at *protected email* .

On Friday, February 12th, the Chamber is hosting a free Grow with Google Seminar: Connect with Customers and Manage Your Business Remotely virtually from 9:00am to 10:00am. Join this informative session, presented by Dave Delaney to discover Google tools that can help business owners work and manage their business during this time of uncertainty.

Featured topics include how to update critical business information online, keeping customers informed, conducting virtual meetings, and accessing important files from anywhere.

Register to attend at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8520910961943299599

For more information contact Jennifer Lawson at *protected email* .

If you missed the annual Mayors Power Breakfast, you can watch Clarksville Mayor, Joe Pitts, and Montgomery County County Mayor, Jim Durrett, speak about the state of their respective governments on the chamber website at www.clarksvillechamber.com/mayors-power-breakfast/

The Chamber is monitoring and sharing COVID-19 Coronavirus information as we receive it and has produced a working digital guidebook as a resource that includes recommendations from a variety of sources, helpful links, local PPE vendors, and a google calendar to stay up-to-date with local guidelines and training and business opportunities on your mobile device. The Chamber encourages our members to stay informed, prepared, and positive and offers support and patronage to our local small businesses at this critical time.

In an effort to adhere to recommendations related to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, we are planning for virtual meetings in the month of February – please continue to watch your email/social media for updates. If you have questions or need more information, please contact the office at 931.245.4341.

