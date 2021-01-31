Nashville Zoo’s Zoo Run Run goes Virtual

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo’s annual Zoo Run Run is now taking place much closer to home. Thanks to the pandemic, the Zoo’s popular 5K event will be taking place, virtually, on the streets, sidewalks, and pathways of Nashville.

All contestants are asked to complete the run on their own between January 31st and February 6th. Proceeds from the Zoo Run Run will help fund the Zoo’s mission and ongoing efforts in environmental conservation and education.

All 5K participants will receive a Zoo Run Run 2021 long-sleeve t-shirt, digital bib, and finisher’s certificate. The Zoo is also offering a one-mile fun run with participants receiving a finisher’s certificate.

There are several opportunities for participants to win prizes.

Runners are able to choose an optional, certified timed run to compete in three categories including overall time, Masters 40+, and Grandmasters 60+.

The Zoo will continue its customary costume contest where runners can upload their photos to the registration page to join the social media contest in two categories: individual and family/group. Additionally, participants can compete in a fundraiser for the Zoo by sharing their registration with family and friends.

Winners of all contests will receive a behind-the-scenes tour for two (1st place), dual membership (2nd place), or a 4-pack of Zoo admission tickets (3rd place).

Registration for Zoo Run Run 2021 is $40.00 with an additional $2.00 option for the timed run. The one-mile fun run is $10.00. More information and registration can be found online at www.nashvillezoo.org/zoo-run-run

Zoo Run Run is supported by Coca-Cola Consolidated, Famous Footware, Tiff’s Treats, and T-Mobile.

About the Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard.

The Zoo is considered one of the top attractions in Nashville and is consistently voted one of the best places to visit by TripAdvisor, Yelp, and a host of local and national review sites. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit www.nashvillezoo.org

