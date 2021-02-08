This Week at APSU: “Healing Through Hip-Hop” Webinar

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Music and the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts is pleased to present Dr. Adia Winfrey’s webinar titled “Healing Through Hip-Hop.” This webinar will look at how hip-hop helps people develop a connection to discussing social justice.

Winfrey will host lectures on Tuesday, February 29th, 2021 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm via Zoom. To attend the webinar, you must register in advance by clicking here.

The 2:00pm session, titled “Hip-Hop Culture and Social Justice,” is open to APSU students and employees and will discuss how hip-hop has changed throughout the fight for social justice and human rights.

The 7:00pm session, titled “Hip-Hop Empowerment in the Classroom,” is open to the public but especially music educators and will discuss Winfrey’s Hip-Hop Empowerment Model, the foundation of the H.Y.P.E Hip-Hop Theory Curriculum.

Questions for Winfrey to answer can be submitted as long as they cover the topics of music, hip-hop music or culture, pedagogy or social justice. Submit questions and for more information go to www.apsu.co1.qualtrics.com.

Virtual Industry Summit

On February 11th, Austin Peay State University will host “Leading in a Disruptive Environment” during its third annual industry summit.

Because of the pandemic, this year’s summit will take place as a webinar from 8:30am-noon. Anyone interested in attending the free event needs to register at www.apsu.edu/summit. Registration has been extended through this week.

Tennessee State Commissioner for Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord will also share information about the 2021 economic recovery efforts. A panel discussion will follow, with panel members including Frank Tate, executive director of the Montgomery County Industrial Development Board; Col. Jeremy Bell, Garrison Commander of Fort Campbell; Paul Turner, chairman of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce; Millard House, director of the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System; and Rashida Leverett, Montgomery County Commissioner.

‘The Katrina Chronicles’ exhibit continues through Feb. 12

The New Gallery, located in the APSU Department of Art + Design on Austin Peay State University’s campus is excited to present The Katrina Chronicles, a new exhibition by artist Peter Precourt, to add to the editions of the 2020-2021 exhibition season.

The exhibit at The New Gallery, located in the APSU Art + Design building on Austin Peay State University’s campus, runs through February 12th.

Other events on campus

