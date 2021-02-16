|
Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball game at Morehead State Postponed
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball game scheduled for 11:00am, Wednesday, February 17th at Morehead State has been postponed due to inclement weather; the game will not be rescheduled at this time.
The Governors now turn their attention to the final homestand of the season, where they will play a 4:30pm, Thursday contest against SIU Edwardsville and a 1:00pm, Saturday contest against Eastern Illinois in the Winfield Dunn Center.
Be sure to check LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayWBB on Twitter for the latest news and schedule updates.
