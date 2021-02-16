CMCSS students will be on Remote Learning Wednesday, Thursday due to Weather

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has announced that due to continued hazardous road conditions, tomorrow, Wednesday, February 17th, and Thursday, February 18th will be remote learning days for all CMCSS students.

All traditional and virtual students in Kindergarten through 8th grade will have asynchronous learning days.

However, for families with students in special populations or students receiving RTI instruction, teachers will continue providing live intervention instruction and will communicate with families regarding schedules.

For tomorrow, K-8 students should complete lessons on their laptops as assigned by their teachers for Inclement Weather Day Number 4.

There are copies of the inclement weather assignments directly on your student’s laptop to be used if internet access is not available.

Teachers will provide more information on lessons for Thursday. Additionally, elementary teachers will be reaching out to schedule small groups.

For high school traditional and virtual students, teachers will continue communicating how to access lessons.

If you have questions about accessing or submitting student work, please contact your child’s teacher(s).

Although a decision has not yet been made for Friday, based on current weather predictions for another winter weather event on Wednesday and Thursday, there is a strong possibility the remote closure could be extended. Please have preparations in the event that school buildings are closed and remote learning must take place.

