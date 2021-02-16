Montgomery County, City of Clarksville offices will remain closed Wednesday

Mayors want to keep travel ‘low and slow’ to reduce risks

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County government and City of Clarksville government offices will remain closed for another day Wednesday, February 17th as the community deals with an ongoing winter storm and hazardous travel conditions.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett announced the closing Tuesday afternoon after meeting with emergency management, highway department, and public safety officials.

While City, County, and State road crews have made progress clearing thoroughfares and main routes, many side roads and neighborhood streets remain covered in ice and snow. With more snow and bitterly cold temperatures in the forecast for Wednesday, the mayors decided to close government offices at least another day and urge residents to stay home and off the roadways.

“From a facilities standpoint, like the parking lots at Veterans Plaza, we’re in pretty good shape,” County Mayor Durrett said. “But I’m concerned about people getting out of their neighborhoods and into work.”

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John Smith reported County secondary roads remained snow and ice-covered at midday. “I definitely agree with the idea to keep travel ‘low and slow,’ especially with more snow on the way,” he said.

“We’re getting more roads cleared, but we’ll have black ice in the parking lots, with the chance of getting somebody hurt coming to our buildings,” City Mayor Pitts said. “I’d say let’s stay home another day.”

Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell said his department worked at least 30 traffic crashes on City roads in the past 24-hour period. The Sheriff’s Office reported seven crashes during that time.

“They were all weather-related, but most were minor with no major injuries,” Crockarell said. “That’s not a bad number, given conditions like these, which shows people are taking the advice to not travel.”

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for the area on Wednesday and Thursday. Another round of wintry weather is expected, with ice and snow accumulations of 2-4 inches or more possible. Forecast details are at http://bit.ly/3rDyIAI

Here are some details for specific governmental operations:

City and County public safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential services will continue.

The Tennessee Department of Health has closed its COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination sites in northern and western Tennessee counties, including Montgomery County, on Wednesday, February 17th. TDH will contact anyone who had an appointment to reschedule their COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination.

Bi-County Solid Waste Management will open the main landfill and convenience center on Dover Road, the demolition landfill on Guthrie Highway and the transfer station on Highway Drive on Wednesday. Four convenience centers, Arcata, Bo Peep, Ferry Road and Sango will open at noon. The other centers will remain closed on Wednesday.

CDE Lightband’s lobby will remain open until 3:00pm Wednesday, but customers are urged to use phone and online systems to reach the utility when possible. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151. Customers can go online at www,cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for service and bill paying information.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department administration and engineering offices, including customer service centers, will be closed Tuesday. On-call personnel will be available to address emergency situations as they arise. Call 931.645.0116 for gas, water or sewer emergencies. The Utility Billing Line, 931.64.-7400, and WebConnect, online payment feature, are available for customer payments. Payment drop boxes are also available around the clock at customer service centers at 2215 Madison Street and 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Clarksville Transit System buses will maintain normal start and finish times and run on snow routes Wednesday.

Here’s some information to help you navigate this winter storm:

To keep up-to-date with road conditions and see traffic cameras, go to www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic

Also, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department shares the status on winter road conditions throughout Clarksville, Montgomery County several times a day on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcsotn

The number one tip from AAA for winter road conditions is to stay off the roads. AAA has some helpful tips if you must drive in these weather conditions, drive slowly and increase your following distance.

If you use an alternate heat source such as a fireplace, wood stove or kerosene heater make sure your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working. All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside and generators should always be placed outdoors and never inside a residence.

