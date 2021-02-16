Clarksville-Montgomery County is under a Winter Storm Watch until Thursday afternoon

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee from now until Thursday afternoon.

Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch are possible.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, Wayne County, and Lawrence County.

Wind Chill Advisory

A wind chill advisory is in effect until 9:00am Wednesday morning for the western third of Middle Tennessee. Wind chill values will be as low as 10 below zero this morning. In addition, travel will remain hazardous today due to the cold temperatures and the remaining snow and ice.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

