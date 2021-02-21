|
BBB Scam Alert: Swiping right on Tinder? Watch out for cryptocurrency scams
Nashville, TN – As if dating wasn’t difficult enough already! New cryptocurrency scams are targeting people on popular dating sites and apps, such as Tinder. Don’t let your quest for love blind you to red flags.
This person has inside trading information that could make you rich! Your new love interest encourages you to take advantage of this “exclusive opportunity.” All you need to do is deposit money in a cryptocurrency trading platform.
But once you make a deposit, the money is gone forever. Your new “love” blocks you on all platforms and stops replying to your messages.
The feature was allegedly a “system security” to help prevent money laundering. The victim was then told the account needed to have a minimum balance of $3,000 before he could withdraw funds. After trying several times, the victim was unable to recoup his money.
Learn about money mule scams on the Federal Bureau of Investigations website. Also, read about a new romance scam that involves tricking victims into sending CARES Act money.
