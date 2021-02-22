Clarksville Gas and Water Department offices reopened Monday

Long phone wait times expected

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, February 22nd, 2021, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department administration and engineering offices including customer service centers have reopened for normal operations after closing last week due to unprecedented weather conditions.

Callers may experience long phone wait times even after the return to full services, but are encouraged to be patient and remain on the line to keep their place for the next available customer service representative

WebConnect, at www.clarksvillegw.com, is available for customer payments online with no wait time.

Payments may also be made at our customer service center lobbies, drive-through window service or payment drop boxes located at 2215 Madison Street and 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard during normal business hours, Monday-Friday, 8:00am to 4:30pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Sections

Topics