American Red Cross calls for healthy blood donors following severe weather

Nashville, TN – Following record-breaking cold and winter storms that forced the cancellation of more than 10,000 blood and platelet donations in parts of the U.S. in February, the American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help cannot wait.

Everyday thousands of patients rely on lifesaving blood donations.

The need for blood is constant, even during ice and snowstorms and the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

To help ensure lifesaving patient care is not impacted, individuals are urged to make appointments to donate in the coming days and weeks by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Tina Rocco knows firsthand how important it is to have blood on hospital shelves. After welcoming baby Gemma by cesarean section, she began hemorrhaging badly and was rushed back into the operating room.

“I was later told it was several pints of blood and an amazing doctor that saved my life,” Rocco said. “That allowed me to hold my first daughter and go home all together as a family of three.”

Before that day, Rocco had not known anyone who needed blood transfusions. Now, this grateful mother says, “You truly never know when you, or someone you love, might need it.”

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 Coronavirus antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms.

Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 Coronavirus antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 Coronavirus survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 Coronavirus antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 Coronavirus patients.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing, and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face-covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 22-March 15

Christian County, KY

Fort Campbell

3/4/2021: 10:00am-3:00pm, Fort Campbell Commissary, 2606 Indiana Avenue

Trigg County, KY

Cadiz

3/2/2021: 11:00am-5:00pm, St Stephen Catholic Church, 1698 Canton Road.

Dickson County, TN

Dickson

2/22/2021: 10:00am-2:00pm, Bank of Dickson, 466 Hwy 46 S.

2/25/2021: 2:00pm-7:00pm, YMCA Dickson, 225 Henslee Drive

3/8/2021: 2:00pm-7:00pm, First Baptist Church Dickson, 2501 Highway 70 East

3/11/2021: 12:30pm-5:30pm, Dickson Cumberland Presbyterian, 500 Hwy 70 East

Montgomery County, TN

Clarksville

2/22/2021: 10:30am-4:30pm, Clarksville American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

2/24/2021: 10:30am-4:30pm, Clarksville American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

2/26/2021: 10:00am-3:00pm, Morgan University Center, Governors Lane

3/1/2021: 10:30am-4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

3/3/2021: 10:30am-4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

3/8/2021: 10:30am-4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

3/10/2021: 10:30am-4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

3/12/2021: 12:00pm-6:00pm, Governor’s Square Mall, 2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

3/15/2021: 10:30am-4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

About blood donation

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

