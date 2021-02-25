APSU Baseball is on the road this weekend to take on Army

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team continues its season-opening road trip when it meets Army-West Point in a three-game series, Friday-Sunday, at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

The Governors enter the weekend looking to press forward after being swept in a season-opening series at No. 24 Dallas Baptist, last weekend.

The APSU Govs saw center fielder Garrett Spain and catcher Jack Alexander get off to promising starts. Spain hit a home run in each of the season’s first two games while Alexander had a home run in the season opener.

The Black Knights also are looking to march ahead after being swept in their opening weekend series at North Carolina Central, the first of their three weekends in North Carolina. Army first baseman Jeremiah Adams had a base hit in all three games of the NCCU series, finishing the weekend 4-for-13 with two doubles and three RBI.

Inside The Army-West Point Series

The Series: No previous meetings.

Notably: Austin Peay State University returns to North Carolina for the first time since the 2017 season when it faced N.C. State in a three-game series.

The APSU Govs won the series finale against the Wolfpack that season. This weekend’s series is the Govs first against any of the service academy programs and against any of the six current Patriot League baseball-playing members.

Probable Starters

GAME 1 • 2:00pm, Friday | Harley Gollert(RSo., LHP) vs. Anthony Loricco (Jr., RHP)

Harley Gollert(RSo., LHP) vs. Anthony Loricco (Jr., RHP) GAME 2 • 1:00pm, Saturday | Peyton Jula(RFr., RHP) vs. Patrick Melampy (So., RHP)

Peyton Jula(RFr., RHP) vs. Patrick Melampy (So., RHP) GAME 3 • Noon, Sunday | Hayden Josephson (RJr., RHP) vs. Robbie Buecker (So., RHP)

First Hacks

12 different Governors made a start in the lineup during the season opening three-game series at Dallas Baptist.

Left fielder TJ Foreman started all three games at Dallas Baptist and reached in first two games, extending reached safely streak to 11 games, but was held off the bases in the finale.

Preseason All-OVC center fielder Garrett Spain hit a home run in each of the season’s first two games. It was the first time he hit homers in back-to-back games and was the first Govs hitter to do so since 2019 (Parker Phillips).

Right fielder Skyler Luna started at right field to begin 2021 but was the Game 2 starter at second base as the Govs shuffled players around. He reached safely in both games, including a hit in Game 2.

Third baseman Gino Avros provided a two-out, two-run single in the DBU series finale, breaking up the Patriots shutout bid. It was his first hit of 2021.

Transfer Xavier Torres was the Govs’ Opening Day starter at shortstop and recorded his first collegiate base hit and a walk in the opener at DBU.

Preseason All-OVC first baseman John McDonald started Game 1 & 3 at first base. After a hitless opener, he walked twice in the finale

Bobby Head was the Govs’ Opening Day starter at second base but also started at first base in Game 2. He reached safely in all three games of the DBU series, including a base hit in Game 2.

Catcher Jack Alexander’s first base hit as a Governor was a home run in the season opener. He reached safely in all three games, earning a walk in each game, to finish the weekend with a team-leading .500 on-base percentage.

Right fielder Jeremy Wagner got the nod to start in Games 2 & 3 as the Governors shuffled players around during the weekend at DBU. He picked up his first collegiate hit in Game 2 of the series.

Designated hitter Ty DeLancey got the Opening Day start and picked up a base hit in the opener.

