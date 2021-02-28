Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce March 2021 Events

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce upcoming events and announcements during the month of March, 2021.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, the Chamber will hold the monthly Clarksville Young Professionals meeting virtually at noon, with guest speaker Wes Cunningham, Strawberry Alley Ale Works and Old Glory Distilling Company.

To attend, please follow the link via Zoom the Chamber website. CYP is a platform for Young Professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to the economic development and high quality of living in our community. For more information contact Jennifer Lawson at *protected email* .

On Wednesday, March 17th, the Chamber is hosting a free Grow with Google Seminar: Use YouTube to Grow your Business virtually from 1:00pm–2:00pm. Join this informative session, presented by Dave Delaney to discover best practices for creating a YouTube Channel and compelling video content that promotes your products and services and drives engagement with your brand. Featured topics include Understanding different video formats, How to set up a YouTube channel, Making good creative, and how to target and measure the results. Register to attend at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8858896439882379533. For more information contact Jennifer Lawson at *protected email* .

The Chamber’s Business After Hours will be held in-person on Thursday, March 18th from 5:00pm-7:00pm. The event will be hosted by SERVPRO of Montgomery County at their 1880 Ashland City Road location. Masks are required and social distancing of 6 feet between individuals is encouraged. This networking event is offered at no cost to Chamber members. For more information contact Jennifer Lawson at *protected email* .

The Chamber is monitoring and sharing COVID-19 Coronavirus information as we receive it and has produced a working digital guidebook as a resource that includes recommendations from a variety of sources, helpful links, local PPE vendors, and a google calendar to stay up-to-date with local guidelines and training and business opportunities on your mobile device. The Chamber encourages our members to stay informed, prepared, and positive and offer support and patronage to our local small businesses at this critical time.

Sections

Topics