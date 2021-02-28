Austin Peay State University to begin administering COVID-19 Vaccine on March 2nd

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) nursing faculty and students will officially begin administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to members of the Montgomery County community.

The University will dispense the vaccine following Tennessee’s phased vaccination plan, and anyone who wants to receive the vaccine at APSU needs to sign up for an appointment through this link.

Anyone who signs up for an appointment will need to provide proof of phase eligibility once they arrive at APSU for their vaccine.

The Tennessee Department of Health recently designated Austin Peay State University as a standalone vaccination site within Montgomery County, increasing the number of vaccines available to members of this community.

“This is another example of how fortunate we are to have Austin Peay State University in our community,” Joey Smith, director of the Montgomery County Health Department, said. “Having more vaccines and more locations will greatly help the citizens of our community as we continue to battle this COVID-19 pandemic.”

The county is providing drive-thru vaccines at the old Sears department store in Governors Square Mall. To register for an appointment at that location, visit https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/. To schedule an appointment at Austin Peay State University, visit the link above or https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4daea628a5f4c43-first.

After someone requests an appointment from Austin Peay State University, they’ll receive additional information on when to arrive at campus. The University will operate a drive-thru vaccination site in parking lot 11, next to the Ard Building. Individuals registered to receive a vaccination must enter lot 11 by traveling east on Main Street. Traffic will not be allowed to enter from University Avenue.

For more information on the state’s vaccination program, visit https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/.

