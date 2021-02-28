|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health reports 694 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, February 28th, 2021
Roxy Regional Theatre March Book Readings by Ryan Bowie
Clarksville, TN – While movies will return to the Roxy Regional Theatre next month, we are continuing to offer a fun (and free) way to experience the literary arts and unwind in the evenings with your family through our Facebook Live book readings.
Join Roxy Regional Theatre Executive Director Ryan Bowie on Wednesdays and Saturdays in March at 5:00pm LIVE on the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Facebook page as he reads aloud some of your favorite children’s stories (and some that will become your favorites).
In honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, March is designated as National Reading Month — a month to motivate Americans of all ages to read every day — so we are celebrating with a host of Dr. Seuss favorites alongside a collection of stories about positive self-image, building self-confidence and managing feelings to address children’s mental and emotional health.
Movies
While these readings are FREE to watch, donations to the Roxy Regional Theatre are appreciated and can be made via our Giving Matters page at https://bit.ly/2HXepgw.
About the Roxy Regional Theatre
The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.
For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org
SectionsEvents
TopicsBook Reading, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Roxy Regional Theatre, Ryan Bowie
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.