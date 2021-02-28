Roxy Regional Theatre March Book Readings by Ryan Bowie

Clarksville, TN – While movies will return to the Roxy Regional Theatre next month, we are continuing to offer a fun (and free) way to experience the literary arts and unwind in the evenings with your family through our Facebook Live book readings.

Join Roxy Regional Theatre Executive Director Ryan Bowie on Wednesdays and Saturdays in March at 5:00pm LIVE on the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Facebook page as he reads aloud some of your favorite children’s stories (and some that will become your favorites).

In honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, March is designated as National Reading Month — a month to motivate Americans of all ages to read every day — so we are celebrating with a host of Dr. Seuss favorites alongside a collection of stories about positive self-image, building self-confidence and managing feelings to address children’s mental and emotional health.

Wednesday, March 3rd – Horton Hears a Who by Dr. Seuss

Saturday, March 6th – I Am Enough by Grace Byers

Wednesday, March 10th – The Lorax by Dr. Seuss

Saturday, March 13th – The Sneetches and What Was I Scared Of? by Dr. Seuss

Wednesday, March 17th – The Invisible Boy by Trudy Ludwig

Saturday, March 20th – Put Me In the Zoo by Robert Lopshire

Wednesday, March 24th – Thidwick the Big-Hearted Moose by Dr. Seuss

Saturday, March 27th – Ruby Finds A Worry by Tom Percival and Brave by Stacy McAnulty

Wednesday, March 31st – The Cat in the Hat by Dr. Seuss

While these readings are FREE to watch, donations to the Roxy Regional Theatre are appreciated and can be made via our Giving Matters page at https://bit.ly/2HXepgw.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

