APSU nursing student Dominique Brockman gives her professor mom the COVID-19 Vaccine

Clarksville, TN – Last week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) nursing faculty and students started giving Moderna’s COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine shots to eligible members of the Clarksville-Montgomery County community. But one shot stood out.

Nursing student Dominique Brockman gave the shot to her mother, Austin Peay State University languages and literature professor Dr. Beatrix Brockman.

Before she poked her mom in the arm, Dominique said she was “terrified.” But those feelings eased.

“I learned through this process that it’s not as terrifying as I thought to give a shot to your family member,” she said.

Dr. Brockman was ecstatic to be able to receive the vaccine, especially from her daughter.

“It was amazing,” she said. “We were totally excited when the opportunity arose, and I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do this.’”

APSU officials are reveling in the chance they have to help the community.

“It’s so great for the community that this opportunity is here,” Dr. Brockman said. “It’s sped up my chances of getting the vaccine by weeks.”

Nursing students have been on the front lines of the pandemic, and that has emboldened Dominique Brockman in her choice to pursue nursing.

“It’s been rough,” she said. “But it’s solidified that I want to do this.”

Vaccines at APSU

Montgomery County has now moved into Phase 1c of the state’s vaccination plan, which means anyone over the age of 16 with high-risk medical conditions is eligible for the vaccine. This includes pregnant women, people who are considered obese, and people with hypertension, diabetes, and COPD. (To receive the Moderna vaccination, which APSU administers, you must be over the age of 18. If someone is 16 or 17, they need to find a Pfizer vaccination location.)

Members of the Clarksville community who meet phase 1c’s criteria and want to receive the Moderna vaccine on campus need to sign up for an appointment through this link.

