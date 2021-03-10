AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices soar almost Eight Cents

Clarksville-Montgomery County has the Third Most Expensive Gas Prices in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee gas price average continues to climb, increasing another eight cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.58 which is nearly 35 cents more than one month ago and 41 cents more than one year ago.

“With refinery utilization at a record low, gasoline supplies tightening, demand modestly increasing and crude prices on the rise, cheap prices are in the rearview mirror for the immediate future,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Today’s state average of $2.58 is the most expensive daily average since May 2019.

So far this year, Tennessee gas prices have increased an average of 54 cents per gallon (since January 1st).

Pump prices increased 19 cents in January, 27 cents in February, and 8 cents so far in March.

Quick Facts

35% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.50

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.38 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.86 for regular unleaded

Three metro areas saw double-digit increases over last week – Nashville (+11 cents), Clarksville (+10 cents), Cleveland (+10 cents)

Tennessee remains the 9th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

With a nickel increase on the week, the national gas price average has reached $2.77, which is a 31-cent jump in the last month. Every state average has climbed by double-digits since February resulting in 1 in 10 gas stations with pump prices that are $3.00/gallon or more.

Pump prices are increasing as refinery utilization is at an all-time low and crude oil prices (WTI) surged by more than $2.00/bbl to $66.00/bbl on Friday, the highest price in nearly two years. The jump in crude followed the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ and their allies’, collectively known as OPEC+, surprise decision to minimally increase production in April.

The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) report for the week ending February 26 shows refinery capacity at 56%, which is the lowest rate recorded by the agency. It is also 12 percentage points below last week and 18 percentage points lower than a year ago. EIA data also points to a decrease in gasoline stocks down to 243.4 million bbl, which is 3.5% below levels at the end of February 2020.

Today’s national average is nearly 40 cents more expensive compared to a year ago, which was right before state lockdowns and working/school from home started.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $2.26 to settle at $66.09. At the end of last week, OPEC+ announced the decision to add only about 170,000 barrels per day to world markets in April. The industry had been expecting a production increase of about 1.5 million barrels per day in April, with more oil released in May, June, and beyond.

This decision sent crude oil surging to the highest price point since April 2019. For this week, prices may continue to increase if the market remains optimistic about crude demand as vaccines become more widespread.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($2.64), Clarksville ($2.62), Memphis ($2.62)

metro markets – Nashville ($2.64), Clarksville ($2.62), Memphis ($2.62) Least expensive metro markets – Knoxville ($2.52), Chattanooga ($2.52), Kingsport ($2.54)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.579 $2.574 $2.503 $2.234 $2.168 Chattanooga $2.520 $2.519 $2.431 $2.119 $2.065 Knoxville $2.520 $2.513 $2.472 $2.241 $2.164 Memphis $2.622 $2.615 $2.581 $2.256 $2.216 Nashville $2.637 $2.633 $2.528 $2.252 $2.196 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

