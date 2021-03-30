Mayor’s Youth Council COVID-19 remembrance event location moved

Ceremony moves to As the River Flows Museum at McGregor Park

Clarksville, TN – The Mayor’s Youth Council will convene from 10:00am to noon Friday, April 2nd, 2021 at McGregor Park to remember the 220 local lives lost to COVID-19 Coronavirus in Montgomery County.

The Youth Council will place flags in front of McGregor Park’s As the River Flows Museum from 10:00am-11:00am and invite members of the community to join them at 11:00am for a short ceremony.

Council President Hannah Dodson and the Council’s Public Health Representative Rianne Brown will speak, followed by a moment of silence.

Family members of the deceased will be invited to personalize a white flag in remembrance of their loved one.

“This pandemic has been trying for so many in our community, especially those who lost someone close to them,” Dodson said. “The Mayor’s Youth Council wanted to set aside a moment to honor the lives that were lost and allow space for remembrance for families and friends as we begin steps in the long journey to healing.”

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said the event is something the community truly needs.

“I’m proud of the Mayor’s Youth Council for seeing a need for healing in the community and filling that need with this event. I encourage all that can attend to do so as we remember the lives lost during the pandemic,” Mayor Pitts said.

Overflow parking will be available at O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar located at 674 North Riverside Drive in the event additional parking is needed.

Social distancing and face coverings will be strongly recommended at this event.

