Austin Peay State University College of Business announces 4th Annual Carmen C. Reagan Outstanding Leader Awards
Clarksville, TN – The College of Business at Austin Peay State University (APSU) announced the 2020-21 Carmen C. Reagan Outstanding Leader awards.
The peer-nominated award honors one external community leader, a faculty/staff member, and a student whose outstanding involvement with the APSU College of Business and its mission to enhance the University and the Clarksville community.
This year’s recipients are:
Of the college’s announcement, Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the College of Business said
“I would like to extend my congratulations to this year’s award recipients, Dr. Dong Nyonna, Tyelisa Rubio, and Ashley Williams. Thank you for your exemplary leadership and contributions to the College of Business at Austin Peay and to the community of Clarksville.”
The Carmen C. Reagan Outstanding Leader Award was established to honor community and university leaders whose involvement has strengthened the College of Business. Dr. Reagan is a former dean of the College as well as a community volunteer and philanthropic leader.
The APSU College of Business is a teaching-focused business school committed to student success while serving the Clarksville and Nashville metropolitan areas.
The college strives to push students beyond the textbook and help them explore their passions, in order to empower graduates to compete in a global economy.
