Austin Peay State University College of Business announces 4th Annual Carmen C. Reagan Outstanding Leader Awards

Clarksville, TN – The College of Business at Austin Peay State University (APSU) announced the 2020-21 Carmen C. Reagan Outstanding Leader awards.

The peer-nominated award honors one external community leader, a faculty/staff member, and a student whose outstanding involvement with the APSU College of Business and its mission to enhance the University and the Clarksville community.

This year’s recipients are:

Outstanding University Leader: Dong Nyonna, Chair, Professor of Finance, APSU College of Business. Dr. Nyonna was nominated for his unifying efforts to advance the AACSB accreditation of the College of Business and for his involvement with the Larry W. Carroll Govs fund, a student-managed investment portfolio.

Outstanding Student Leader: Tyelisa Rubio, APSU College of Business student. Tyelisa was nominated for her active participation with organizations such as Alpha Gamma Xi Sorority, NAACP, the National Society for Leadership & Success, and more. Tyelisa is also engaged in her classes and maintains a strong GPA.

Outstanding Community Leader: Ashley Williams, Project Manager, HR Strategy & Support, HCA Healthcare. Ashley was nominated for her engagement in planning and executing events for the College of Business Alumni chapter and for her leadership and invaluable guidance to potential APSU students.

Of the college’s announcement, Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the College of Business said

“I would like to extend my congratulations to this year’s award recipients, Dr. Dong Nyonna, Tyelisa Rubio, and Ashley Williams. Thank you for your exemplary leadership and contributions to the College of Business at Austin Peay and to the community of Clarksville.”

The Carmen C. Reagan Outstanding Leader Award was established to honor community and university leaders whose involvement has strengthened the College of Business. Dr. Reagan is a former dean of the College as well as a community volunteer and philanthropic leader.

The APSU College of Business is a teaching-focused business school committed to student success while serving the Clarksville and Nashville metropolitan areas.

The college strives to push students beyond the textbook and help them explore their passions, in order to empower graduates to compete in a global economy.

