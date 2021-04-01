|
Austin Peay State University to hold seven commencement ceremonies for Fall 2020, Spring 2021 graduates
Clarksville, TN – This May, Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host seven commencement ceremonies to honor the University’s Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 graduates.
The COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic caused Austin Peay State University officials to re-examine how the University can follow national and local health standards while also recognizing the accomplishments of its students. The answer was to host more events with fewer people.
Ceremonies for Austin Peay State University’s Fall 2020 graduates are scheduled for Tuesday, May 4th, and Wednesday, May 5th. Ceremonies for the University’s Spring 2021 graduates are scheduled for Thursday, May 6th, and Friday, May 7th.
A full schedule of the ceremonies, which will be streamed at www.apsu.edu/commencement/commencementinformation/webcast.php, is listed below:
Graduate students will participate in the ceremonies of their program’s academic college.
Additional information can be found at https://www.apsu.edu/commencement/.
COVID-19 Coronavirus safety protocols and guidelines will be implemented for all ceremonies similar to those the University implemented in August 2020, including:
In addition to the streaming video, the ceremonies will be aired live on CDE Lightband channel 9, Spectrum Cable channel 192, and AT&T Uverse channel 99 and can be heard on WAPX-FM radio, 91.9.
Graduates and guests who wish to view the ceremonies at a later date or time can access them on the APSU-TV YouTube page and the University’s Facebook page.
Plans for the ceremonies in May are subject to modification based upon changes in the COVID-19 Coronavirus environment.
