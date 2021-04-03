APSU Soccer falls at Morehead State in double overtime, 3-2

Morehead, KY – Claire Larose and Rachel Bradberry scored goals in the 23rd and 24th minutes, respectively, to give Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer an early lead, but the Governors were unable to hang on and dropped a 3-2 double-overtime decision to Morehead State in their final game of the season, Friday, at Jayne Stadium.

Larose came out firing for Austin Peay (2-7-1), with a shot on target in the seventh minute and another shot that hit the post in the 11th minute.

On the other end of the field, Morehead State (2-7-0) took its first shot on goal in the ninth minute, but Govs goalkeeper Chloé Dion was up to the task and the first save of her fourth start of the season.

After her first two shots were unable to find the back of the net, Larose scored the game’s first goal in the 23rd minute off of an assist from Katie Kenward. Larose’s 23rd-minute tally was her second goal of the season and moved her into a tie with Andy Quiceno for sixth all-time in program history with 15 career goals.

Just over 60 seconds after the APSU Govs first goal, Bradberry collected a Larose shot that bounced off an Eagles defender and fired it past Morehead State goalkeeper Grace Gaffney for a goal in 24th minute. The 24th-minute goal was Bradberry’s team-best third of the season, she also leads the Governors with seven points this season.

After the pair of Austin Peay State University goals, Morehead State’s Nicole Fiantaco was finally able to beat Dion and found the back of the net in the 33rd minute to cut the Govs lead in half. But the one goal was all the Eagles would get in the first 45 minutes and the Governors led 2-1 at halftime.

After an early save by Dion in the 48th minute, Morehead State was able to even the match on an Eva Kiper goal in the 62nd minute. With the match tied at 2-2, Dion would make one more save in regulation, but neither team was able to find the back of the net again in regulation and the Govs went to overtime for the fourth time this season.

In the first overtime period, Morehead State took the only shot on target in the 95th minute, but they were unable to beat Dion and the match went to a second overtime period.

The second overtime began with an Ashley Whittaker shot in the 101st minute, but the shot sailed just wide. In the 106th minute, Morehead State’s Colleen Swift scored the game-winning goal on a penalty kick. The 106th-minute Morehead State goal dropped the APSU Governors to 2-2-1 in overtime games this season.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Ohio Valley Conference soccer regular season will come to a close on Tuesday, April 6th, which is when the Austin Peay State University soccer team will have their built-in bye date on the schedule. With the OVC Tournament field reduced to just four teams as a one-year measure due to the challenges associated with the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the delayed 2020 soccer campaign comes to an end for APSU.

