Clarksville area Pets of the Week for April 7th, 2021
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 7th, 2021.
Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.
Contact a rescue near you to learn more.
Montgomery County Animal Care and Control
Angelina is a young female American Staffordshire terrier mix with the sweetest face and beautiful coloring. She has come such a long way from being the shy and timid girl she used to be. She wants to know that she can trust you and will want to know if you will love her to pieces before showering you with hugs and kisses.
Eva is all dressed in her finery and looking for her forever home. She is an adult domestic short hair beauty current on vaccinations and litter box trained.
Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices
Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County
Laila is a stunning 4-year-old, 45-pound spayed female Mountain Cur mix. She is current on all vaccinations and is spayed. She does get along with other dogs but might be happier as the only pet. She has not been around cats or children so an introduction would be necessary. She is a smart girl who knows basic commands. Laila is very loving, loyal, and affectionate. She has a brother named Zavier with whom she is very close.
Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html
Cats Are Us
Shivana is a special kitty in need of a very special home. She is a shorthaired dark tortoiseshell, 17 years old, polydactyl, and declawed. She loves being held and is an affectionate little lady. Her owner is ill and could no longer care for her, but is hopeful she can find a quiet loving home for the rest of her life. She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations.
Find her at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.5030053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn
Dover Humane Society
Bella is a beautiful young Siamese who was found living on her own with 6 kittens. A good Samaritan rescued her and brought her in. She is vetted and spayed. Bella is looking for a special person who will patiently take the time to help her become fully domesticated. She is getting there, and with love and patience she will be a wonderful companion.
Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html
Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue
Little Man is a gorgeous 7-year-old neutered male. He is up to date on all vaccinations and is litter trained. His owner recently passed away and Little Man is looking for a nice quiet place to adjust to his new life. Do you have a place in your heart and would love to help this little guy on his new journey?
Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/
Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee
Indio is a female mixed breed puppy under 10-months old. She has a pretty apricot, beige, white, and cream color coat. Indio is house trained, up to date on vaccinations and spayed. She is good with most polite dogs and older children. She prefers a home without cats. Indio loves to play and wants nothing more than your love and attention.
Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/
Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue
Tiffy is a 2-year-old female Golden Retriever mix with a beautiful long reddish-chestnut/orange coat. She is up to date on vaccinations, chipped, heartworm negative, spayed and crate trained. Tiffy gets along with other dogs and children, not sure about cats so an introduction would be needed.
Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html
Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm
Lady J is a very special Pitbull terrier mix about 2-years-old. She is smart, loves to cuddle and eat treats. She is a “major” goofball! Lady J is blind in one eye but she certainly does not let that slow her down at all. She is incredibly sweet and is looking for the right family to become her forever home.
Find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/
