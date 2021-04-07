Austin Peay State University Dining Services offers Mobile Ordering

Clarksville, TN – If you enjoy the convenience of using your phone to order lunch, then look no further than the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Dining Services. Last month, the campus’ food service provider, Chartwells, officially unveiled Govs To Go – Mobile Ordering with Transact.

“We know time is valuable, and our students want quick and convenient options that work with their busy schedules,” Corey Choate, senior director of Dining Services, said. “The Transact app was specifically designed to give our guests an even more convenient and personalized experience in our retail operations.”

With the Transact app, two campus eateries – Burger 931 and Tù Taco – are currently accepting mobile orders from 11:00am-2:00pm, Monday-Friday.

Mobile ordering is available to Austin Peay students, faculty, and staff. The free app is available at the Apple App Store or Google Play by searching “Transact Mobile Ordering.”

With the new app, APSU students, faculty, and staff can customize their meals, pay with their meal plan, dining dollars or credit card and pick up their food in a convenient way. To pick up a mobile order, users need to enter the “Govs To Go” entrance on the side of the Morgan University Center, facing the MUC Plaza.

To learn how to use the app, click here. To learn more about dining options and availability click here.

