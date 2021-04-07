Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Austin Peay State University Dining Services offers Mobile Ordering

April 7, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – If you enjoy the convenience of using your phone to order lunch, then look no further than the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Dining Services. Last month, the campus’ food service provider, Chartwells, officially unveiled Govs To Go – Mobile Ordering with Transact.

A hamburger from Burger 931. (APSU)

A hamburger from Burger 931. (APSU)

“We know time is valuable, and our students want quick and convenient options that work with their busy schedules,” Corey Choate, senior director of Dining Services, said. “The Transact app was specifically designed to give our guests an even more convenient and personalized experience in our retail operations.”

With the Transact app, two campus eateries – Burger 931 and Tù Taco – are currently accepting mobile orders from 11:00am-2:00pm, Monday-Friday.

Mobile ordering is available to Austin Peay students, faculty, and staff. The free app is available at the Apple App Store or Google Play by searching “Transact Mobile Ordering.”

With the new app, APSU students, faculty, and staff can customize their meals, pay with their meal plan, dining dollars or credit card and pick up their food in a convenient way. To pick up a mobile order, users need to enter the “Govs To Go” entrance on the side of the Morgan University Center, facing the MUC Plaza.

To learn how to use the app, click here. To learn more about dining options and availability click here.


Sections

Education

Topics

, , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      April 2021
      S M T W T F S
       123
      45678910
      11121314151617
      18192021222324
      252627282930  