Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has Eleven Deputies Graduate from Law Enforcement Academy

April 8, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) would like to congratulate the following deputies on their recent graduation from Law Enforcement Academy.

Deputies Jonathan Brown, Wyatt Orr, James Wall, and Lieutenant Sheila Ratliff graduated from the East Tennessee Regional Law Enforcement Academy at Walters State Community College in March 2021.

Deputies Gustavo Acevedo, Nicki Baggett, Dylan Ragsdale, and Matthew Thompson graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in December 2020.

Eleven Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Graduate from Law Enforcement Academy

Eleven Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Graduate from Law Enforcement Academy

Deputies Tyler Luckey, John Oganeku, and Ignacio Rivera graduated from Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in March 2020.

Please help us welcome and congratulate these deputies on their accomplishments.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      April 2021
      S M T W T F S
       123
      45678910
      11121314151617
      18192021222324
      252627282930  