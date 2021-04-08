Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has Eleven Deputies Graduate from Law Enforcement Academy

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) would like to congratulate the following deputies on their recent graduation from Law Enforcement Academy.

Deputies Jonathan Brown, Wyatt Orr, James Wall, and Lieutenant Sheila Ratliff graduated from the East Tennessee Regional Law Enforcement Academy at Walters State Community College in March 2021.

Deputies Gustavo Acevedo, Nicki Baggett, Dylan Ragsdale, and Matthew Thompson graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in December 2020.

Deputies Tyler Luckey, John Oganeku, and Ignacio Rivera graduated from Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in March 2020.

Please help us welcome and congratulate these deputies on their accomplishments.

