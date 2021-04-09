|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health reports 776 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 9th, 2021 Newer: APSU Women’s Golf fall back in Second Round of Jan Weaver Invitational »
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has Nine Deputies complete Jail Field Training Officers Program
Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) would like to congratulate Blair Beeler, Symon Fair, Kyle Lee, Alexis Maher, William Morris, Daryl Payne, Keshauna Wade, and Scott Abraham (not pictured) on their completion of the Jail Field Training Officers (FTO) Program.
In recognition of their achievement, Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson held a commencement ceremony. During the ceremony, each deputy was sworn in before family and friends and received a certificate of completion.
The FTO Program provides new deputies with 430 hours of training through practical and classroom instruction.
Each deputy learns constitutional and state law, department policy, firearms proficiency, and defensive tactics.
They also complete a shift rotation in the detention center before assuming their permanent position.
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville, Clarksville TN, Jail Field Training Officers Program, John Fuson, MCSO, Montgomery County Sheriff, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.