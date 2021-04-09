Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has Nine Deputies complete Jail Field Training Officers Program

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) would like to congratulate Blair Beeler, Symon Fair, Kyle Lee, Alexis Maher, William Morris, Daryl Payne, Keshauna Wade, and Scott Abraham (not pictured) on their completion of the Jail Field Training Officers (FTO) Program.

In recognition of their achievement, Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson held a commencement ceremony. During the ceremony, each deputy was sworn in before family and friends and received a certificate of completion.

The FTO Program provides new deputies with 430 hours of training through practical and classroom instruction.

Each deputy learns constitutional and state law, department policy, firearms proficiency, and defensive tactics.

They also complete a shift rotation in the detention center before assuming their permanent position.

