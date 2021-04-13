“Mike Egan: Modern Pop” on exhibit at Customs House Museum and Cultural Center

Clarksville, TN – Artist Mike Egan loves to paint death. His work, done in bold, brightly-hued acrylic, portrays the subject with a bit of humor and homage to Mexican folk art.

In his exhibition, Mike Egan: Modern Pop, simplistic shapes and black outlines dance across the wood panels displayed on the Planters Bank Peg Harvill Gallery walls at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center in a celebratory fashion.

The number “7” is used symbolically within paintings such as Yesterday is Gone and Smoking in My Skull Shirt, almost as the artist’s signature.

Egan has a long history with the subject of death. While looking for a career that would allow him to also focus on art, he found his way into mortuary school in Pittsburgh, where he soon became a licensed funeral director/embalmer.

In his downtime, he honed his artistic talents. He uses his love of religious imagery, experiences dealing with life and death, and his love for skeletons and devils as muses for his work.

Museum Curator Terri Jordan says of the work, “Mike brings a playful take to the theme of death. His mixing of patterns and earthy color palettes bring a sense of nostalgia to the modern compositions he creates. There is a joyfulness the viewer finds within the dark themes.”

Mike’s paintings have been exhibited in group shows from New York to California. His iconic characters have been featured in books and magazines, as well as being available on apparel.

His exhibition will be on display at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center through May 31st.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

Sections

Topics