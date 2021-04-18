APSU Beach Volleyball defeats Eastern Kentucky, loses to Chattanooga at Jacksonville State Tournament

Anniston, AL – The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team split a doubleheader on its first day of play at the Jacksonville State beach volleyball event, the Governors beat Eastern Kentucky, 4-1, and fell to Chattanooga, 3-2, Saturday at the McClellan’s Volleyball Complex.

In the first match of the afternoon, Caroline Waite and Erin Eisenhart scored the Govs first points with a win over the Colonels in the No. 5 pairing. MiMi Arrington and Claire Darland then gave the Govs 2-0 lead with a win in the No. 4 matchup.

Leading 2-0, Jenna Panning and Brooke Moore picked up their team-best fourth win of the season and scored the match-clinching point with a win over Eastern Kentucky in the No. 1 pairing.

With the match decided, the Colonels picked up a point in the No. 3 paring, but Morgan Rutledge and Tegan Seyring put the first match of the day on ice with a win in the No. 2 pairing.

Later in the day, the Governors suited back up for a match against Chattanooga. Waite and Eisenhart kept it going with another win in the No. 5 pairing to start the match. Then Arrington and Darland had the same mindset, battling to win in three sets and give the Govs a 2-0 advantage. But the Mocs fought back, winning the No. 2 and No. 3 pairings to tie the match, before picking up a win in the No. 1 pairing to knock off the Governors, 3-2.

The Governors will be back in action at the Jacksonville State beach event when they play a pair of Sunday matches against Morehead State, 10:00am, and Jacksonville State, 6:00pm.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors Beach Volleyball Twitter account (@AustinPeayBVB).

Results

Austin Peay def. Eastern Kentucky, 4-1

1. APSU (Panning/Moore) def. EKU (Schoen/Bulatovic) 21-8, 21-11

2. APSU (Rutledge/Seyring) def. EKU (Alexander/Michailak) 21-12, 21-15

3. EKU (Mitchell/Woody) def. APSU (Hood/Graham) 16-21, 21-18, 18-16

4. APSU (Arrington/Darland) def. EKU (Schmitendork/Logan) 21-15, 21-15

5. APSU (Waite/Eisenhart) def. EKU (Johnson/Falcone) 21-19, 21-7

Ext. EKU (Roeder/Campbell) def. Buggs/McInerney) 22-20, 21-8

Order of Finish: 5, 4, 1*, 3, 2

Chattanooga def. Austin Peay, 3-2

1. UTC (Krege/Young) def. APSU (Panning/Moore) 21-12, 21-17

2. UTC (Finch/Steger) def. APSU (Buggs/Graham) 21-2, 21-13

3. UTC (Cerino/Lomax) def APSU (Seyring/Rutledge) 22-20, 21-16

4. APSU (Arrington/Darland) def. UTC (Myers-Osband/Gallentine) 21-19, 18-21, 15-13

5. APSU (Waite/Eisenhard) def. UTC (Ashway/Jordan) 21-7, 12-21, 15-5

Ext. APSU (McInerney/Kennan) def. UTC Mullins/Perkins) 21-9, 21-18

Order of Finish: 5, 4, 2, 3, 1*

