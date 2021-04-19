APSU Women’s Golf moves up to Third at OVC Championships

Owens Crossroads, AL – It was moving day, and the Govs did just that. Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf played its way into the final group of Tuesday’s final round to the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Golf Championships, moving two spots up the leaderboard into third-place thanks to a strong performance across the board by the Govs.

“Today was an absolute grind for each girl,” said APSU head coach Jessica Combs. “We’re in the final group, but our work isn’t done yet. We still made a few mental mistakes today, that cost us several strokes, but we are moving in the right direction.”

APSU (607) will pair with tournament leader Jacksonville State (575) and Eastern Kentucky (589) in the final round, while hopefully fending off Belmont (608) and Murray State (608) and maintain their hold on a top-three position.

Junior Shelby Darnell is well-positioned to break into the top-five and earn the All-Tournament honor which goes with it. She repeated her opening-round 73 to move to two-over 146 for the tournament. The back-nine was once more her area of expertise; similar to Sunday, Darnell posted a one-under 35 on the back nine and kicked off the proceedings with a birdie at No. 10, one of just five

Senior Riley Cooper retained her lead in the tournament par-5 scoring lead at 4.63 strokes per hole; she finished with a 78 on the day and remains second among the APSU Govs at 153 (75-78), tied for 15th with a good chance to move into the top-10 and an outside shot at coming into the top-five with a strong final round.

“Shelby had a really rough start but climbed back with a 73,” Combs said. “We will do some things different at the start of her round tomorrow, but other than that she is rock-solid; her game has been so steady. Riley had just one blemish on her scorecard again; she fought all day to give us the score shed did, and I’m proud of her determination.”

Just like on Sunday, Taylor Dedmen and Kady Foshaug matched their scores; they both shaved a couple of strokes off their rounds, down to 76 to both sit tied for 17th with matching 154s (78-76). Foshaug’s 24 pars leads the APSU Govs and is tied for fifth among all competitors; she had 14 pars on Monday. Dedmen’s birdie at No. 9 was the only by a Gov other than Cooper and Darnell on Monday.

“Taylor and Kady had similar rounds again,” Combs said. “Neither got off to a great start but after that, we saw really consistent play from them. Hopefully, we’ll see a few more putts drop from them tomorrow so we can see their scores drop again.”

Andrea Presilla capped the lineup and took six strokes off of her opening-round effort, shooting a 79 over the second 18 holes. She came out of the gate strong with six consecutive pars to open the day.

“I’m so proud of how Andrea bounced back from her rough round yesterday,” Combs said. “She was the only one to start her round off on a strong note. She knew she needed to make a few adjustments, particularly around the green, and she did.”

Austin Peay State University begins the final day of competition at the 2021 OVC Women’s Golf Championships in the final group, paired with Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky; final-round action begins at 9:30am from Hampton Cove.

Box Score

Ohio Valley Conference Championship

Hampton Cove – Owens Crossroads, AL

Dates: April 18th – April 20th

Finish School – Players Round 1 Round 2 Totals 3 Austin Peay State University 304 303 607 6 Shelby Darnell (2) 73 73 147 T 15 Riley Cooper (4) 75 78 153 T 17 Taylor Dedmen (1) 78 76 154 T 17 Kady Foshaug (3) 78 76 154 35 Andrea Presilla (5) 85 79 164

