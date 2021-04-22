Montgomery County announces Sulpher Springs Road Bridge closure

Montgomery County, TN – The Sulphur Springs Road Bridge, located approximately 2,500 feet south of Jarrell Ridge Road will be closed beginning Monday, April 26th, 2021.

The bridge will be closed for demolition and replacement with the new bridge expected to be completed by early fall 2021.

The detour will be moved to North Hinton Road. Please allow extra time for travel.

“We apologize for the inconvenience but a bridge replacement is necessary for the safety of those who access the bridge. We appreciate your patience,” said Montgomery County Highway Supervisor Jeff Bryant.

Updates will be shared throughout the process with local media and posted on the Montgomery County Government social media outlets as well as the Montgomery County Highway Department Facebook page.

Sections

Topics