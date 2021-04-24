Downtown Commons reschedules April 24th Movie Night

Montgomery County, TN – Due to the forecasted weather for this Saturday, Downtown Commons is canceling the Saturday, April 24th, 2021 Moana Movie Night and rescheduling it for September 4th.

We hope to see everyone at our May 15th Movie Night featuring Toy Story 4!

Movie Night Schedule:

May 15th – Toy Story 4

June 26th – The Croods: A New Age

July 10th – The Parent Trap

August 14th – Coco

September 4th – Moana

Movie Nights are brought to you by Beth King Phillips, your downtown Southwest Funding Mortgage Branch and Todd Phillips Construction and sponsored in part by VRS Realty, Heather Chase.

To stay up-to-date with events happening at the Downtown Commons visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.

