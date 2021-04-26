This Week at APSU: Art + Design students wrap up juried art exhibition

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design is celebrating the end of the 2020-21 academic year with the 53rd Annual Juried Student Exhibition. The professionally juried exhibition runs through April 28th.

There will be a reception + awards ceremony on April 28th, via Zoom beginning at 5:30pm.

All are invited to attend.

This year’s exhibition features 45 works of art, chosen from 178 submissions, created by the following artists: Freddy Batts, Katie Boyer, Carlos Carpeña, Ashton Caudill, Christa Curtis, Vicki Davenport, Amanda Ellis, Jamie Erwin, Morgan Frost, Uyanga Ganzorig, Shania Green, Pamela Henry, Eden Jeffers, Brook Jones, Samuel Lara, Claire Layne, Rebecca Martinez, Alex Nidiffer, Brittany Ruiz Boyzo, Stephen Schlegel, Savannah Shirley, Harley Simpkins, Araya Smith, Sarah Spillers, Madison Tucker, Jeremy Vega and Amalia Wills.

Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions, The New Gallery will be open Tuesdays-Thursdays from 10:00am-3:00pm. For those who are not able to see the work in person, there will be an accompanying 3D virtual gallery tour.

For more information on this exhibition, contact Michael Dickins, gallery director, at *protected email* .

APSU opera theatre students to premiere film about 2020

Austin Peay State University opera theatre students in the APSU Department of Music have been working hard to create an opera piece that covers the events of 2020 in a unique way.

And at 7:00pm April 27th, they will premiere the finished product, a film titled “Hope: The Work Begins,” at Upstairs at Strawberry Alley.

The film also will be livestreamed. Those interested in the livestream need to check with the APSU Department of Music and APSU Opera Theatre Facebook pages before the event.

Admission is free to the in-person and livestreamed events.

The project is a musical response to the events of 2020 and includes many collaborations, especially with Austin Peay orchestra students.

For more information, visit www.apsu.edu/music.

APSU has given more than 3,000 Vaccine doses to Community

Austin Peay State University’s vaccination site in parking lot 11, next to the Ard Building, has administered more than 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccination. This site represents a major University effort to help keep the campus and the Clarksville-Montgomery County community safe, and we could use your help to make sure this effort continues to run smoothly.

We received strong campus support early in this venture, but as the semester end approaches, fewer people have signed up to help us at this site. If you are interested in supporting this project by volunteering at the vaccination tent, please sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DAEA628A5F4C43-vaccine1.

As of April 5, all adults 18+ are eligible to receive the vaccine in Montgomery County. You can schedule your appointment online at Austin Peay State University for Montgomery County: COVID-19 Vaccination (signupgenius.com).

For the latest on Governors athletics, visit www.letsgopeay.com.

To see other happenings on campus, click here.

