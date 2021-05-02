Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce May 2021 Events, Announcements

|
Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, May 5th, the Chamber will hold the monthly Clarksville Young Professionals meeting at noon, at 25 Jefferson Street, Suite T, with guest speaker Paul Turner of AJAX Distributing Company. CYP is a platform for Young Professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to the economic development and high quality of living in our community. For more information, contact Jennifer Lawson at .
On Thursday, May 6th, the Chamber is hosting a Women In Business Luncheon at 11:30am at The Tanglewood House, 1601 Madison Street. Guest speaker Nancy Keil, President & CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, will discuss How Second Harvest has Risen to the Growing Need for Food During a Global Pandemic and what’s next for Middle Tennessee’s Biggest Food Bank.
The event is $35.00 for Members and $40,00 for Non-Members.
Register online or send your RSVP payment to Jennifer Lawson at . For more information, call or contact Jennifer at 931.245.4342.
Tuesday, May 18th is Industry Appreciation Day. In partnership with the Industrial Development Board, the Chamber hosts this annual luncheon for all manufacturing employees at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, 1100 Dunlop Lane. Lunch will be served from 11:00am-2:00pm. For more information, or to pre-order large quantities please contact Vonda Gates at before May, 14th. Brought to you by the Clarksville Chamber, Clarksville Industrial Development Board and the Aspire Clarksville Foundation.
The Chamber’s Business After Hours will be held in-person on Thursday, May 20th from 5:00pm–7:00pm, hosted by Altra Federal Credit Union, at 1600 Madison Street. Masks and social distancing of 6 feet between individuals are encouraged. This networking event is offered at no cost to Chamber members. For more information, contact Jennifer Lawson at .
Save the Date for the 116th Annual Dinner & Gala, Tuesday, June 8th, the Chamber will celebrate at Wilma Rudolph Event Center with a social starting at 5:30pm. The Gala serves as an opportunity to celebrate the achievements from the previous year.
