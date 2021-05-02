Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Fire Rescue adds 18 new Firefighters

Clarksville Fire RescueClarksville, TN – On Friday morning, April 30th, 2021, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts swore in 18 new Clarksville Fire Rescue firefighters at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

The new firefighters are Jeremy Bailey, Sean Doute, Brian Ervin, Jacob Flores, Katie Gibbs, Jarrett Gibson, Justin Johnson, Hadley Krantz, Ethan Luffman, Matthew Moore, Sellers McNally, Ryan Nihoris, Matthew Price, Michael Roberge, Kurene Tagaloa, Justin Thompson, Devin Weatherlow, and Elisha Whitten.

Family members were on hand to witness the event and pin the badges on the uniforms of the new firefighters.

18 new firefighters join Clarksville Fire Rescue. Recruits ready for service after 8-weeks of training.

Clarksville Fire Rescue Chief Freddie Montgomery welcomed the new firefighters and their families to the CFR family.

Deputy Chief Steve Batten gave the new firefighters their shift assignments.

Later in the afternoon, in front of their families, the firefighters participated in a live-fire evolution.

This last training evolution signifies the end of their fire academy.


