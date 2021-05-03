Marsha Blackburn Report: Calling Out Biden’s Anti-Family Agenda

Washington, D.C. – President Joe Biden and D.C. politicians want to spend trillions upon trillions of dollars to incentivize dependency on the federal government. To accomplish this, they will take even more money out of Tennesseans’ hard-earned paychecks.

The so-called ‘American Families Plan’ that Joe Biden’s team created for him will replace community with collectivism. Each program is just one more avenue for the government to gain a foothold into our homes. I will not stand by while Joe Biden and Kamala Harris attempt to gain control over Tennessee families.

Protecting Against COVID Scams

People are spending more time online than ever before, but unfortunately, fraudsters are following them there. This week I led a hearing with the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation to address COVID scams.

Investigating National Security Leaks

This week, allegations surfaced against former Secretary of State John Kerry. He is accused of leaking information about Israeli covert operations to Iran and subsequently putting U.S. service members’ lives at risk. If true, Kerry must be removed from his position of power as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

This week, I joined 18 of my colleagues in sending a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to investigate the allegations.

Standing Up To Big Tech

Big tech manipulates our children and exploits their data to the tune of billions in ad dollars. In a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, I condemned big tech’s predatory practices. It’s time YouTube does a better job of policing content and building a more kid-friendly platform.

Celebrating World Immunization Week

This week, we’re celebrating World Immunization Week! Thanks to former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, the scientific community made unprecedented breakthroughs in vaccine development. Check out more information about World Immunization Week here.

Visiting The District

With summer just around the corner, I look forward to seeing Tennesseans visit our nation’s capital! Make sure to check updated hours and reservation policies for Smithsonian Museums here.

Honoring Our Nation’s Heroes

Renovation of the Night Stalker Remembrance Trail by Fort Campbell was completed this week! The project was led by the Night Stalker Association, the Families of Fallen Night Stalkers Organization, and the Lowe’s Helping Heroes Project.

The 160th Special Operations Regiment, also known as the Night Stalkers, are an elite aviation regiment recognized for their contributions during nighttime missions. Gold Star family members, active-duty soldiers, and community volunteers worked on this project to provide the trail with new plaques, plants, and gravel. Read more about the project here.

Marsha’s Roundup

When it comes to President Biden’s bait-and-switch schemes, what you see isn’t what you get. Each new policy welcomes in trillions in government spending funded by a tax hike and a debt burden on our children and grandchildren.

Don’t be fooled by the name of the ‘American Families Plan.’ This plan is anti-family and would force all of us to rely on the federal government to live our lives.

When Biden unveiled the American Families Plan, he spent a great deal of time on all of the wish list programs, but there’s a reason why the President has offered so few details about how his ideas would work in practice. It’s a one-way ticket to bankruptcy.

In his first 100 days, Biden’s immigration policies have fueled full-blown humanitarian, health, environmental, and national security crises along our southern border.

