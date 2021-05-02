Arkansas State rallies late to beat Austin Peay State University Baseball, 9-4

Clarksville, TN – Starting Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball pitcher Drew McIllwain provided seven quality innings but the Governors saw a late Arkansas State rally down it in a 9-4 loss, Sunday afternoon on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

McIllwain provided a much-needed seven innings on the bump holding Arkansas State to three runs on four hits.

After surrendering a solo home run to ASU catcher Liam Hicks in the first, he retired 15 of the next 16. The next Red Wolves base hit was center fielder Drew Tipton’s solo home run in the sixth.

The Govs’ starter would later surrender a two-out double and run-scoring single in the sixth to give up the lead, 3-2. But after Austin Peay regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth, he would retire the Red Wolves in order in the seventh to back up the runs.

Austin Peay State University (15-27) would respond to Arkansas State’s first-inning run by manufacturing a run of its own in both the first and second innings. Center fielder Garrett Spain got a two-out single, stole second base, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Second baseman Malcolm Tipler would drive him in with a single to tie the game.

One inning later, designated hitter Matt Joslin reached on an error and later scored on third baseman Gino Avros’ single, giving the APSU Govs a 2-1 lead.

After Arkansas State (14-22) took the lead in the top of the sixth, Austin Peay State University again worked to produce a pair of runs to regain the lead. Spain provided a 418-foot leadoff home to right center run to start the bottom of the sixth, tying the game. Then the Govs strung together three straight singles with one out, Joslin providing the go-ahead run.

But Arkansas State broke the game open with six runs over the final two innings. Hicks would hit a two-run home run in the eighth to give ASU a 5-4 lead. The Red Wolves used three walks and an error to add four in the ninth to secure their victory

Spain finished the day 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored. Avros and Tipler also had two hits each in the APSU Govs eight-hit outing. Reliever Nolan O’Shoney (1-4) took the loss after allowing two runs on three hits in the eighth.

Hicks went 2-for-4 with four RBI and Tipton was 2-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored to lead Arkansas State’s offense. ASU reliever Brandon Anderson (1-4) was credited with the win after providing three scoreless innings, scattering three hits while striking out three.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team closes out its nine-game homestand when it hosts Bellarmine in a 6:00pm, Tuesday contest at Raymond C. Hand Park.

