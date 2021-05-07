Nashville Sounds announces 2021 Home Game Tickets now on sale

Nashville Sounds Also Releases Full 2021 Promotions Schedule

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today tickets for all 2021 home games are on sale now. Beginning Friday, May 14th, First Horizon Park will be open to near 100% capacity, including all premium seating and group areas.

The Sounds and First Horizon Park will operate near a 40% capacity level for Opening Day on Tuesday, May 11th, and for the home games on May 12th and 13th. Single-game tickets can be purchased at www.nashvillesounds.com/tickets, at the Ticket Office located on Junior Gilliam Way, or by calling 615.690.4487.

In conjunction with all tickets going on sale, the Sounds have finalized the complete 2021 promotions schedule.

Opening Day attendees will be treated to the first postgame fireworks show of the season following the May 11th game against the Redbirds. The opening homestand presented by First Horizon continues with the FOX 17 2021 Magnet Schedule giveaway three straight days from May 12th-14th (first 1,000 fans each day).

Sunday, May 16th features the first of three Johnny Cash Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaways (first 750 fans) presented by First Horizon. The other giveaway dates for the Johnny Cash Legends Wind-Up Racer are July 14th and September 11th or 12th. Sunday also features a fan favorite – the first of 10 post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

The second homestand of the season presented by Pepsi welcomes the Gwinnett Stripers to First Horizon Park for the first time in ballpark history from May 18th-23rd. The first of three co-branded University of Tennessee Apron giveaways (first 500 fans) presented by First Horizon is scheduled for Thursday, May 20th. The other two giveaway dates for the co-branded University of Tennessee Apron are June 13th and September 8th.

Friday, May 21st features the first of three Reba McEntire Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaways (first 750 fans) presented by First Horizon. The other giveaway dates for the Reba McEntire Legends Wind-Up Racer are July 1st and September 11th or 12th.

The homestand continues with the first of three Stainless Steel Tumbler giveaways (first 500 fans) presented by Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers. The other two giveaway dates for the Stainless Steel Tumblers are July 17th and September 9th.

The homestand concludes on Sunday, May 23rd with the first of three Stars and Stripes Backpack giveaways (first 500 fans) presented by Advance Financial. The other two giveaway dates for the Stars and Stripes Backpacks are June 30th and August 8th. Sunday also features post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

The first two homestands of the season re-introduces the popular Throwback Thursday weekly promotion at First Horizon Park. The Thursday staple returns with the retro feel as Budweiser presents Throwback Thursdays when the Sounds wear their 1978 uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Your favorite four-legged friends are welcome back to First Horizon Park in 2021 for Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesdays beginning June 8th and every Tuesday thereafter. Tickets start at $30.00 ($25.00 for humans; $5.00 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit various local animal nonprofits throughout the summer. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way (formerly 5th Avenue). The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Along with Opening Day, postgame Friday Fireworks can be seen on June 11th, June 25th, July 2nd, July 16th, July 30th, August 6th and a special Independence Day celebration on Sunday, July 4th.

Along with the first Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday on June 8th is Peanut Free Night presented by Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Center.

Wednesday, June 23rd features the first of three Dolly Parton Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaways (first 750 fans) presented by First Horizon. The other giveaway dates for the Dolly Parton Legends Wind-Up Racer are August 1st and September 11th or 12th.

Last but certainly not least among the Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaways is the first of two George Jones (first 750 fans) on Sunday, June 27th presented by First Horizon. The other giveaway dates for the George Jones Legends Wind-Up Racer are August 4th and September 11th or 12th.

The September 11th and 12th dates for the Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaways will feature a mix of the four.

Wednesday, June 9th features the first of two dates for the Interchangeable Velcro Hat giveaway presented by DEX imaging (first 1,000 fans). The other giveaway date for the Interchangeable Velcro Hat is July 18th.

Wednesday, July 28th features the first of two Sounds Navy Adjustable Hat giveaways presented by Advance Financial (first 750 fans). The other giveaway date for the Sounds Navy Adjustable Hat is August 25th.

The final specialty giveaway item of the season is the Sounds/Predators Co-Branded Jersey presented by Vanderbilt Health on back-to-back days – August 28th and 29th for Predators Weekend (first 500 adults and first 500 kids both days).

First Horizon Park is adhering to several health and safety policies during the 2021 season and can be found at www.milb.com/nashville/ballpark/safety.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11th when the Sounds host the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35pm. For more ticket information, call 615.690.4487, or e-mail *protected email* .

