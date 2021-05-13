Austin Peay State University Military Alumni Chapter endows Mrs. Joyce Luster Scholarship Endowment for Special Forces students

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Military Alumni chapter recently endowed the Mrs. Joyce Luster Scholarship Endowment, which was initially created in 2018.

Qualified applicants will include any active duty or honorably discharged Special Forces Support soldier, spouse, or dependent of a Special Forces Support soldier.

Recipients must be enrolled as full-time students at Austin Peay State University and meet all APSU admission requirements.

Current students must be in good standing and have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0. Applicants must reapply for this scholarship each year.

“As president of the APSU Military Alumni Chapter, I’m honored to continue the charge of our philanthropic endeavors through the building of four scholarship endowments,” Joe Shakeenab said. “I’m humbled by the support of our devoted chapter officers, treasured members and giving friends. It’s an exciting adventure to contribute to APSU and our military-affiliated students in such a noble fashion. Through this scholarship, we will follow the example of Mrs. Luster by supporting this deserving group of soldiers.”

Luster was born in Hughes, Arkansas. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Mayfield University and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Bethel University. Since 1992, she has worked as the Executive Secretary to the Commander for the 5th Special Forces Group Airborne at Fort Campbell.

During that time, she has assisted in the transition of 14 individual commanders, their command chief warrant officers and command sergeants majors. The Mrs. Joyce Luster Scholarship Endowment was established to honor her years of civilian service, as well as her genuine concern and compassion for all those in the 5th Special Forces Group, their families, and the Fort Campbell community.

Luster’s awards and decorations include the Department of the Army Superior Civilian Service Award, the Secretary of the Army’s Public Service Award, the Commander’s Award for Civilian Service, and the Silver Certificate Award for 25 years of government service. For her longtime service within the Special Forces community, she was recognized as an Honorary Member of the Special Forces Regiment, one of only 12 such recipients.

She also was recognized as an Honorary Lifetime Member of Special Forces Association Chapter 38. Over her many years of civilian service, Luster has received certificates of appreciation from the more than 50 battalion commanders she has assisted, as well as having been named the Civilian Employee of the Year for all of Fort Campbell.

Luster and her husband of 46 years, Leroy, now call Clarksville home after Leroy retired from the service at Fort Campbell in 1995. Leroy is a decorated U.S. Army veteran of 24 years. The Lusters have two sons, Rodgrick and Malcolm; one daughter, LaToya; one daughter-in-law, Tomika; and four granddaughters, Chelsea, Kaylah, Iviana, and Kahlei.

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

The APSU Military Scholarships are part of the “What if” Comprehensive Campaign for Austin Peay State University, launched on November 19th, 2020. To learn more about the campaign, visit apsu.edu/whatif or connect with us on Facebook (facebook.com/austinpeay), Twitter (twitter.com/APSUAlumni), Instagram (instagram.com/apsualumni) using #whatifapsu.

To support Austin Peay State University’s fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

Sections

Topics