AAA reports Motorists to see Relief in Southeast with Restart of Colonial Pipeline
Washington, D.C. – AAA says motorists in the southeast can expect to see fuel flowing at local pumps in the coming days. Late on Wednesday, the Colonial Pipeline announced the restart of pipeline operations.
While it will take several days for operations to get back to normal, this news will help to ease the supply strain seen on the East Coast – especially in southern Virginia, the Carolinas, Georgia, and Tennessee.
These areas are experiencing reduced fuel availability in parts of their markets.
“The restart of the pipeline is very positive news for motorists,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “While impact won’t be seen immediately and motorists in affected areas can expect to see a few more days of limited fuel supply, relief is coming. Station pumps will be full of fuel in several days. This is an especially good update ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.”
From the time the pipeline was taken offline on Friday until Thursday morning, the national gas price average increased by 7 cents. That pushed the average to $3.02 this week – the highest average since October 2014. The national average is likely to continue to see fluctuation in the coming days and states where prices have spiked will see some relief as the pipeline becomes fully operational.
For motorists traveling through the south and southeast this weekend, AAA offers these tips –
If you are planning to travel this weekend throughout the south/southeast coast:
If you’re already on the road and will be traveling throughout the south/southeast coast:
AAA will continue to monitor the latest news concerning the Colonial Pipeline.
Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.
