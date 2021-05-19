Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for May 19th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 19th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Brucey is an adult male terrier mixed breed. He is current on all his vaccinations. Brucey is an energetic fun-loving boy. He loves car rides and is very well-mannered. He does love a good game of tug -o-war and sometimes tries using his leash, but stops quickly when corrected. He is an all-around good boy looking for his forever home.

Persia is a senior female domestic shorthair with beautiful calico markings. She is current on her vaccinations, spayed and litter trained. This small-sized girl would make an excellent companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Zavier is an approximately 5-year-old Lab mix who weighs about 98 pounds. He is current on vaccinations and is neutered. He is crate and house trained. This handsome tan and white boy gets along well with other dogs. Zavier has not been observed around cats or children so he needs careful introductions. He knows basic commands and is an obedient and affectionate snuggle bug. Zavier enjoys being outdoors with his family and can settle down nicely after coming back inside.

If you think this loyal, loving boy will make a great addition to your family; you can find him through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Big Fred is a 2-year-old shorthaired tabby with a pretty white bib and white toes. He was a former pet whose family could not be found, and he had become semi-feral, trying to survive with a small group of other cats. After catching him, his foster termed him a sweetheart and a snuggler. He was ok with other cats, but did not like dogs. He is somewhat shy, taking his time to adapt to new situations. Big Fred is vetted, neutered, and litter trained.

He is available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Cowboy is a stunning cream point male domestic medium coat cat. He is current on vaccinations, litter trained, and neutered. Cowboy has had a rough year being abandoned and alone in an industrial complex fending for himself until he was rescued. This love bug is quite the talker and loves attention. Cowboy has tested positive for FIV but do not let this dissuade you as Cowboy can still live a very long, happy life with this incurable disease. He can be an only cat or coexist happily with another FIV cat.

You can find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a handsome 5-month-old male mixed breed mix with a beautiful brindle coat with white markings. He is a friendly and energetic puppy who gets along well with other dogs but does not like cats.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Pirate is an adorable 5-month-old Great Pyrenees/ Husky mix with possible Boxer on the side! Quite the combination for fun and energy! This baby will be large as he is currently 30 pounds. He is neutered and vaccinations are current. He is working on house training, crate training, leash walking, and all over socialization skills. He is a shy boy at first but warms up quickly. Pirate would do best in a home with another dog. He has a brother Lucky and sister Sugar who are also available!

They can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Brady is a 4- ½-year-old male Husky mix weighing in at approximately 51 pounds. He is house trained and current on all vaccinations, neutered, microchipped and heartworm negative. Brady is good around children and other dogs. He just loves playing with his toys and being around his people.

If Brady would be a great fit with your family, you can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Arlo is a beautiful 6-month-old Beagle mix. He is very smart, energetic, loves attention, and loves to run around and play.

You can find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

